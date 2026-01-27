Maharashtra minister says sorry after Ambedkar mention skipped in Republic Day speech
Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan apologized for not mentioning Dr. B R Ambedkar during his Republic Day speech in Nashik on January 26.
The slip sparked a bold interruption from Madhavi Jadhav, a Forest Department staffer, who called out the omission mid-speech.
Jadhav was briefly detained by police but stood her ground, refusing to apologize and insisting on raising Ambedkar's name.
What happened on stage?
Jadhav, fresh from the parade lineup, stepped up and asked why Ambedkar—key architect of India's Constitution—wasn't mentioned.
Mahajan later said sorry and said the omission was unintentional, and that he raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' 'Vande Mataram' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai.'
He added that he always honors Ambedkar in his speeches.
Political reactions heat up
The incident quickly drew political fire. Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) demanded legal action against Mahajan under the Atrocities Act.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad slammed the BJP for what she called an "anti-Maharashtra" attitude and warned that people won't forget such arrogance.
A section of government officers also voiced support for Ambedkar online, saying they had taken an oath to uphold Babasaheb's Constitution.