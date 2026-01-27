Maharashtra minister says sorry after Ambedkar mention skipped in Republic Day speech

What happened on stage?

Jadhav, fresh from the parade lineup, stepped up and asked why Ambedkar—key architect of India's Constitution—wasn't mentioned.

Mahajan later said sorry and said the omission was unintentional, and that he raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' 'Vande Mataram' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai.'

He added that he always honors Ambedkar in his speeches.