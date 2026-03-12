Maharashtra: MLA claims students overcharged, FRA pocketed 'commission'
Big news in Maharashtra: the Fees Regulating Authority (FRA) is being investigated for allegedly helping colleges overcharge students by thousands of crores over eight years.
MLA Mahesh Shinde claims FRA officials worked with colleges to double student fees, charging up to ₹1.5 lakh instead of the usual ₹75,000, and that a chunk of this extra money went back to officials as "commission."
He has also called out some wild spending, like paying a data operator ₹90,000 a month.
Committee of retired judges to probe matter
The state government is not taking this lightly: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said a committee of retired judges would be appointed to investigate.
If Shinde's evidence holds up, students who were overcharged might actually get their money back.
The government has asked Shinde to share all his proof soon so they can get to the bottom of it.