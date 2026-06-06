Maharashtra neighborhood salons raise prices 20% citing rising supply costs
India
Getting a haircut in Maharashtra is about to cost you more.
From Saturday, neighborhood salons across the state are raising prices by 20%, so a basic haircut will now set you back ₹180, and a shave costs ₹120.
Barbers say this mid-cycle hike is because their supply costs keep climbing, especially with global economic uncertainty and the Iran-US conflict making things tougher.
Beard trims ₹150, facials ₹700 statewide
Beard trims are now ₹150, head massages ₹180, and hair washes ₹120. If you're into facials or hair spas, those jump to ₹700 and ₹600.
This change affects over 100,000 local barber shops statewide, but if you already visit high-end salons with haircut prices starting at around ₹500, these new rates don't apply to you.