Maharashtra neighborhood salons raise prices 20% citing rising supply costs India Jun 06, 2026

Getting a haircut in Maharashtra is about to cost you more.

From Saturday, neighborhood salons across the state are raising prices by 20%, so a basic haircut will now set you back ₹180, and a shave costs ₹120.

Barbers say this mid-cycle hike is because their supply costs keep climbing, especially with global economic uncertainty and the Iran-US conflict making things tougher.