Maharashtra NEP textbooks contain errors worrying parents and teachers

Balbharti admits errors promises QR updates

A class four math book says Srinivasa Ramanujan died on April 27 instead of April 26, and mixes up grams with kilograms.

The history textbook also gets it wrong about Jyotiba-Savitribai Phule's girls' school, it was India's first, not just Maharashtra's.

Balbharti, the publisher, has admitted the errors and promised fixes through QR code-linked videos in the books.

As Anuradha Oak from Balbharti put it, updates are coming soon; meanwhile, parents' groups are calling for more careful checks to prevent this in the future.