Maharashtra NEP textbooks contain errors worrying parents and teachers
Maharashtra's fresh CBSE-style textbooks for classes two through four and six have landed in hot water for several mistakes.
Launched under the National Education Policy, these books, used in both Marathi and English, have been found with wrong historical dates and confusing measurements, leaving parents and teachers worried about their accuracy.
Balbharti admits errors promises QR updates
A class four math book says Srinivasa Ramanujan died on April 27 instead of April 26, and mixes up grams with kilograms.
The history textbook also gets it wrong about Jyotiba-Savitribai Phule's girls' school, it was India's first, not just Maharashtra's.
Balbharti, the publisher, has admitted the errors and promised fixes through QR code-linked videos in the books.
As Anuradha Oak from Balbharti put it, updates are coming soon; meanwhile, parents' groups are calling for more careful checks to prevent this in the future.