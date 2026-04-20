Maharashtra Ola and Uber drivers launch hunger strike over bike-taxis
India
Ola and Uber drivers in Maharashtra kicked off an indefinite hunger strike today in Mumbai and Pune.
Their big worry? App-based bike-taxi services, which they feel are undercutting their earnings and operating without clear rules.
After failed talks with the government, the drivers say this protest is meant to pressure the state government over bike-taxi policy.
Drivers demand bike-taxi regulation or ban
The drivers want a written promise from the state: either ban or strictly regulate bike taxis.
They're also calling out safety risks, saying many bike-taxi operators skip proper insurance and rider checks.
With protests heating up at places like Azad Maidan and Pune's District Collector's Office, commuters are already seeing longer waits and higher fares.