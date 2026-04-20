Maharashtra Ola and Uber drivers launch hunger strike over bike-taxis India Apr 20, 2026

Ola and Uber drivers in Maharashtra kicked off an indefinite hunger strike today in Mumbai and Pune.

Their big worry? App-based bike-taxi services, which they feel are undercutting their earnings and operating without clear rules.

After failed talks with the government, the drivers say this protest is meant to pressure the state government over bike-taxi policy.