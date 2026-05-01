Maharashtra onion farmers including Jitendra Solanke face 50 paise/kg crash India May 13, 2026

Onion farmers in Maharashtra are facing a tough time after prices crashed to just 50 paise per kg at local markets.

Many, like Jitendra Solanke from Nashik, ended up selling their harvest for way less than what it cost to grow.

Solanke shared that he sold his crop for just 50 paise per kg, earning only ₹15,000 from a season that cost him over ₹1 lakh because of rain damage.