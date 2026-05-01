Maharashtra onion farmers including Jitendra Solanke face 50 paise/kg crash
Onion farmers in Maharashtra are facing a tough time after prices crashed to just 50 paise per kg at local markets.
Many, like Jitendra Solanke from Nashik, ended up selling their harvest for way less than what it cost to grow.
Solanke shared that he sold his crop for just 50 paise per kg, earning only ₹15,000 from a season that cost him over ₹1 lakh because of rain damage.
Farmers demand subsidy, procurement, floor price
The price drop is mostly due to too many onions coming in from other states and fewer exports thanks to conflict in West Asia.
With debts piling up (Solanke owes ₹85,000), farmers are pushing for help: they want the government to set a minimum floor price and guarantee fair rates through APMC markets.
As Bharat Dighole put it, We have been demanding ₹1,500/quintal subsidy, procurement by Nafed/NCCF through APMC mandis, and a ₹3,000/quintal floor price.