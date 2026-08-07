Maharashtra opens over 30,000 teaching posts after candidate protest warnings
Maharashtra has finally opened up over 30,000 teaching positions in government, local body, and private schools, a day after candidate warnings of protests about delays.
School education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh says the recruitment will be transparent and based on merit through the Pavitra portal.
Apply via Pavitra by Aug 11
If you completed the self-certification process, you're eligible to apply.
There are spots in zilla parishad (13,351), private institutions (12,148), municipal corporation schools (1,954), and tribal development schools (2,421).
Make sure to pick your preferred school and post online by August 11.
Most posts don't require interviews; for those that do, interviews will follow.
Complaints or suggestions can be sent via the Pavitra portal's official email.