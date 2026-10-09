Maharashtra orders 3 month pause on under 20 school closures
Maharashtra has hit the brakes on shutting down schools with fewer than 20 students, giving it a three-month pause to study the impact.
This move follows strong protests from groups worried about children losing access to education, especially since 14,251 schools could be affected.
The state is taking a step back to make sure closing these schools won't leave students stranded.
Maharashtra government to study travel safety
During this break, the government will look at things like how far students have to travel, road safety, and local geography, especially for those in remote or tribal areas.
Parents and local communities will get a say too.
Protests are on hold for now after officials assured protesters that arrangements would be made to ensure that no student drops out of school or loses attendance due to any restructuring.