Maharashtra orders 60 day demolition of illegal national highway dhabas
Maharashtra just announced a crackdown on illegal dhabas, roadside eateries, and other commercial structures built too close to national highways.
The goal? Make highways safer and less chaotic by clearing out these unauthorized spots.
District magistrates have 60 days to ensure that new and existing illegal roadside structures within highway safety zones are demolished.
Highway task force checks progress fortnightly
The highway safety task force, made up of officials from the district administration, police, the NHAI or the concerned land-owning agency, the PWD, and local bodies, will check progress every two weeks.
All current licenses will be reviewed in 30 days, and new ones will need official approval from NHAI or PWD.
This move follows the Supreme Court's April 13 directive and the government's February 21, 2024 circular on accident-prone stretches for district roads.