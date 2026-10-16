Maharashtra orders private hospitals to clearly display treatment rates
India
Maharashtra has told all private hospitals and clinics to clearly display their treatment rates, so patients know what they'll pay before getting care.
This move, announced in October 2026, is meant to stop surprise bills and overcharging.
Hospitals that don't follow the rule could face legal trouble.
Hospitals must update price lists
Hospitals must update these price lists whenever rates change and make sure staff help patients understand the costs.
There's also a special rule: if a hospital treats foreign patients who have traveled to India on medical or Ayush visas, it has to show package rates for them too.
Local health officials are checking that every hospital actually follows these new rules, so everyone gets a fair deal.