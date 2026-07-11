Maharashtra passes bill requiring written devotion for Ramtek temple trustees
India
Maharashtra just passed a bill to shake up the management of the historic Ramtek Ram temple near Nagpur, a spot believed to be where Lord Ram stayed during his exile.
The new rule? Anyone hoping to be a trustee now has to put their devotion to Shri Ram of Ramtek in writing.
Opposition challenges committee with paid appointees
A fresh management committee is being set up, including government appointees and local political leaders who'll get paid from the temple's fund.
But this move isn't going unchallenged: opposition leaders are questioning why trustees need written proof of devotion and raising concerns about political interference in religious spaces.