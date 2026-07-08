Maharashtra passes bill to recognize women farmers for direct benefits
Maharashtra just passed a new bill to officially recognize women who work in farming and related fields.
This means women can finally get direct access to government benefits like welfare schemes, subsidies, and loans, things they often missed out on because land was usually in a male relative's name.
Woman Farmer Certificate and welfare fund
The bill introduces a Woman Farmer Certificate for easier access to support programs, covering not just crop farming but also animal care, poultry, fisheries, and forest produce.
There's also a special fund set up for training and welfare.
As Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve pointed out, even though nearly 80% of women are involved in agriculture, less than 14% actually own land, so this move could make a real difference.
The bill just needs the governor's sign before it kicks in.