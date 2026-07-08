Maharashtra passes bill to recognize women farmers for direct benefits

Woman Farmer Certificate and welfare fund

The bill introduces a Woman Farmer Certificate for easier access to support programs, covering not just crop farming but also animal care, poultry, fisheries, and forest produce.

There's also a special fund set up for training and welfare.

As Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve pointed out, even though nearly 80% of women are involved in agriculture, less than 14% actually own land, so this move could make a real difference.

The bill just needs the governor's sign before it kicks in.