Maharashtra pilgrims' bus crashes on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, 3 dead
India
A late-night accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway left three people dead and seven others hurt after a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra crashed into a trailer near Bagru around 1:50am.
The group was headed to Chittorgarh's Sanwariya Seth temple after visiting Khatushyamji temple.
Front-seat passengers suffer serious injuries
Front-seat passengers took the brunt of the impact, with some suffering serious injuries.
Locals and police rushed to help, pulling out those trapped and sending them to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.
The trailer was on fire when the bus collided with it.
Of the seven injured, two are critical, while two have already been discharged.
This tragedy follows another deadly highway accident earlier this week in Rajasthan.