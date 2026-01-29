Maharashtra plane crash claims lives, including young flight attendant
A chartered plane crashed near Pune on January 28, 2026, killing five people—among them Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pinki Mali, a young flight attendant from Bhainsa village in Uttar Pradesh.
The accident happened in Pune.
Bhainsa remembers Pinki Mali's warmth and community spirit
News of Pinki's passing has left her home village heartbroken.
Friends and neighbors are visiting her family to offer support, remembering how she always came back for Durga Puja and brought extra energy to local celebrations.
Her absence is deeply felt by everyone who knew her.