Maharashtra plans m-cap with ₹200-300cr from MPCB and CSR
Maharashtra is gearing up for a ₹200-300 crore push to fight air pollution, especially in Mumbai and nearby cities.
The new Maharashtra Clean Air Programme (M-CAP) plans to be launched after environment minister Pankaja Munde urged city officials to step up on air quality.
The money will come from the state's Pollution Control Board and companies' CSR budgets.
M-cap targets dust, coal smoke dumping
M-CAP will set local targets and help fund cities that don't have enough resources to tackle pollution.
They're starting with ₹200-300 crore through funds from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets of corporate companies, but cutting down dust, coal smoke, and illegal debris dumping (especially in places like Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai) won't be easy.
Solving these problems will need teamwork among government departments, police, and more.