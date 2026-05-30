Maharashtra plans reforms for 16 Mumbai gymkhanas to expand access
The Maharashtra government is looking to shake up how 16 of Mumbai's historic gymkhanas operate.
These clubs, which cover a huge chunk of the city's green space, are mostly off-limits unless you can pay steep membership fees or wait years for a spot.
Now, the state wants to update lease rules, make memberships clearer, and rethink how these spaces earn money so more people can actually use them.
Officials inspected gymkhanas and discussed fees
Recently, government teams checked out major gymkhanas like Bombay Gymkhana and Parsee Gymkhana to see if they are following land rules.
Officials met with club representatives on Friday to talk about raising lease fees and event charges.
The goal is not to kick anyone out but to make these old-school clubs fit better with what Mumbai needs today: more open, accessible places for everyone, not just a select few.