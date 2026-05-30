Maharashtra plans reforms for 16 Mumbai gymkhanas to expand access

Officials inspected gymkhanas and discussed fees

Recently, government teams checked out major gymkhanas like Bombay Gymkhana and Parsee Gymkhana to see if they are following land rules.

Officials met with club representatives on Friday to talk about raising lease fees and event charges.

The goal is not to kick anyone out but to make these old-school clubs fit better with what Mumbai needs today: more open, accessible places for everyone, not just a select few.