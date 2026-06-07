Maharashtra plans tighter leases for 16 Mumbai gymkhanas, collector oversight
Maharashtra is planning tougher lease terms for 16 historic gymkhanas on state-owned land in Mumbai.
The big changes? The district collector would join each club's management and have the final say, making sure these prime spaces serve more than just club members.
Market-rate rents and public access rules
If the proposals go through, gymkhanas will pay market-rate rents (updated every five years) instead of old-school low fees.
Clubs could host sporting events for up to 45 days a year, subject to prior intimation to the district collector, with steep daily charges, and must open their doors for public events up to five days annually.
Plus, the government can use the premises during elections, natural disasters and other emergencies requiring public use.
Talks with club representatives are ongoing, aiming to balance tradition with community needs.