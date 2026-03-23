Maharashtra: Priests, devotees brawl during Jyotiba temple ritual; video goes viral
At Kolhapur's Jyotiba Temple, a group of priests were caught on video assaulting young devotees during Sunday's Sasanathi Pradakshina and Aarti.
The footage shows 15 to 20 priests punching, kicking, and even hitting people with coconuts before dragging them out of the temple.
The clash reportedly started when some devotees ignored warnings, threw gulal (colored powder), and knocked off priests' turbans during the ritual.
Investigation launched, no arrests made yet
After the video went viral, Kolhapur police launched an investigation and are checking CCTV footage to identify everyone involved and see if things went too far.
The temple trust said priests tried to calm things down verbally before reacting to what they called "hooliganism" that disrupted the ceremony.
Authorities have not announced any arrests, and the inquiry is ongoing.