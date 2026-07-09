Maharashtra protects pre-2011 slum residents on government or forest land

Maharashtra focuses on rehabilitation, biometric survey

Since legalizing these slums is not possible in many cases, the state will focus on rehabilitation instead.

A statewide biometric survey is already underway to identify who qualifies, and it should wrap up in three months.

The idea is to use this information for a master plan, so people get proper housing through state agencies such as MHADA or CIDCO.

A special committee is also speeding things up for areas such as mangroves and forests, with officials promising this is being treated as a top priority.