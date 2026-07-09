Maharashtra protects pre-2011 slum residents on government or forest land
Maharashtra just rolled out a big policy to protect people living in slums built on government or forest land before 2011.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the Assembly that, while some slums cannot be regularized due to strict rules and environmental laws, the government is making sure no eligible resident gets evicted.
Maharashtra focuses on rehabilitation, biometric survey
Since legalizing these slums is not possible in many cases, the state will focus on rehabilitation instead.
A statewide biometric survey is already underway to identify who qualifies, and it should wrap up in three months.
The idea is to use this information for a master plan, so people get proper housing through state agencies such as MHADA or CIDCO.
A special committee is also speeding things up for areas such as mangroves and forests, with officials promising this is being treated as a top priority.