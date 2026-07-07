Maharashtra rains trigger landslide burying 5 houses in Dahivali village
India
Relentless rains across Maharashtra have triggered landslides and flooding in places like Mumbai, Pune, and Ratnagiri.
On Monday night, a landslide hit Dahivali village in Khed tehsil, burying five houses.
Thankfully, 75-year-old Kalpana Shelar was pulled out alive, but two others are still trapped under debris as teams rush to help.
NDRF and police continue rescue operations
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and emergency crews are working nonstop to find survivors.
Maharashtra's minister Uday Samant visited the site on Tuesday to check on relief work.
With heavy rain still pounding the area and more landslides possible, officials say they are keeping a close watch to keep people safe.