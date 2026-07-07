Maharashtra rains trigger landslide burying 5 houses in Dahivali village India Jul 07, 2026

Relentless rains across Maharashtra have triggered landslides and flooding in places like Mumbai, Pune, and Ratnagiri.

On Monday night, a landslide hit Dahivali village in Khed tehsil, burying five houses.

Thankfully, 75-year-old Kalpana Shelar was pulled out alive, but two others are still trapped under debris as teams rush to help.