Maharashtra rains trigger Pune Maval landslide, 3 family members killed
India
Nonstop rain in Maharashtra over the weekend led to a deadly landslide in Pune's Maval area, where three members of a family lost their lives.
More than 270 people had to be evacuated, and Mumbai saw schools and colleges close after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert.
Mumbai transport disrupted, offices urged WFH
Landslides and flooding brought the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to a standstill and disrupted key train routes like Karjat-Lonavala, with over 40 trains canceled or changed.
Flights from Mumbai were also diverted due to poor visibility.
The IMD says heavy rain is likely for the next two days, so authorities are urging private offices to switch to work from home if possible.