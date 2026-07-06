Maharashtra rains trigger Pune Maval landslide, 3 family members killed

Mumbai transport disrupted, offices urged WFH

Landslides and flooding brought the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to a standstill and disrupted key train routes like Karjat-Lonavala, with over 40 trains canceled or changed.

Flights from Mumbai were also diverted due to poor visibility.

The IMD says heavy rain is likely for the next two days, so authorities are urging private offices to switch to work from home if possible.