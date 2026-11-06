Maharashtra raises medical interns' stipend to ₹25,000, ASMI ends strike
India
Good news for medical interns in Maharashtra: the government just raised their monthly stipend from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000.
After striking for better pay (they had asked for ₹30,000), the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) decided to call off its protest and get back to work.
ASMI pleased but demands pending
The decision came after a meeting with state officials on Thursday.
While ASMI is glad about the pay hike, it says some demands remain pending.