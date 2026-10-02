Maharashtra removes MPSC secretary Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar amid leak allegations
India
Maharashtra has removed Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar from his role as secretary of the state's Public Service Commission (MPSC) after allegations of exam irregularities, like leaked question papers.
The government acted quickly, ending Harpalkar's deputation early on the governor's orders.
Judicial inquiry into MPSC exams
Harpalkar must hand over his duties right away to a new officer. This move follows strong demands from MPSC aspirants for accountability.
To address concerns and restore trust, the government has also announced a judicial inquiry into how the MPSC runs its exams.