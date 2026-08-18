Maharashtra removes over 2.07cr voters amid SIR digitization shortfall
India
Maharashtra just removed over 2.07crore voters from its rolls because their voter enumeration forms weren't collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.
Out of nearly 9,78,54,049 registered voters, only about 7,69,52,262 records have been digitized so far.
SEC cites deaths migration and urbanization
Rohit Pawar alleges BJP influenced verification
NCP-SP's Rohit Pawar has raised concerns about fairness in this process, alleging that BJP workers influenced verification and software was used to sort voters by political leanings, raising questions about how impartial the cleanup really was.