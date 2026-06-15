Maharashtra removes teak from protected list to help farmers

Environmentalists fear forest and wildlife harm

Teak is super popular in India's furniture industry, but strict rules made farmers think twice before planting it.

Now, the government hopes more farmers will grow teak for extra income.

But not everyone's cheering: environmentalists worry this could hurt forests and wildlife if things aren't carefully managed.

Also, you'll still need a permit to transport teak wood, so it's not a total free-for-all.