Maharashtra removes teak from protected list to help farmers
India
Maharashtra just took teak off its protected tree list, making it much easier for people to cut down and sell teak grown on their own land.
Announced on June 9, officials said the move was meant to help farmers and make the timber business simpler.
Environmentalists fear forest and wildlife harm
Teak is super popular in India's furniture industry, but strict rules made farmers think twice before planting it.
Now, the government hopes more farmers will grow teak for extra income.
But not everyone's cheering: environmentalists worry this could hurt forests and wildlife if things aren't carefully managed.
Also, you'll still need a permit to transport teak wood, so it's not a total free-for-all.