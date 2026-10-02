Maharashtra reports 2,320 swine flu cases and 8 deaths
India
Maharashtra has seen a jump in swine flu, with 2,320 cases and eight deaths reported so far this year.
Pune tops the list with 709 cases, while Mumbai and Nashik follow behind.
Even though fewer tests are being done compared to last year, the number of deaths hasn't gone up.
Maharashtra offers free flu vaccines
The state is stepping up efforts, offering free flu vaccines to high-risk groups like pregnant women in their second and third trimesters and health care workers (a move started in 2024).
Dr. Danish Memon highlights that starting antiviral treatment early really helps keep things under control.
Health officials say most people recover well, often without needing hospital stays, thanks to quick action from both public health teams and private hospitals.