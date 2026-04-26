Maharashtra reports almost 500,000 dog bites and 19 rabies deaths
India
Maharashtra is seeing a big jump in dog bite cases this year, almost 500,000 already in just three months, along with 19 rabies deaths.
That's up from 1,519,913 cases last year and 1,141,688 the year before.
More stray dogs and easy food from open garbage seem to be driving this worrying trend.
Pune leads rabies deaths statewide
Pune has reported the most rabies deaths so far, with Thane, Sangli, and Mumbai not far behind.
While there are enough anti-rabies vaccines available, getting medical help fast is still crucial, highlighted by the recent loss of a child in Thane to rabies.
Cities like Mumbai are trying to tackle the problem through sterilization and stray-dog management efforts, but numbers show there's still a long way to go.