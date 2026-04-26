Maharashtra reports almost 500,000 dog bites and 19 rabies deaths

Pune leads rabies deaths statewide

Pune has reported the most rabies deaths so far, with Thane, Sangli, and Mumbai not far behind.

While there are enough anti-rabies vaccines available, getting medical help fast is still crucial, highlighted by the recent loss of a child in Thane to rabies.

Cities like Mumbai are trying to tackle the problem through sterilization and stray-dog management efforts, but numbers show there's still a long way to go.