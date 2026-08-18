Maharashtra requires Mumbai auto and taxi drivers to learn Marathi
If you drive an auto or taxi in Mumbai, knowing Marathi is now a must.
The Maharashtra government says drivers who do not know Marathi still have up to four months to comply, starting with a 30-day notice, or face penalties.
About 125,000 drivers who already finished the state's Marathi course are in the clear.
Drivers face 30-day notice, license suspension
Drivers who don't meet the new rule will first get a 30-day warning. Miss that, and your license gets suspended for three months; keep ignoring it and your license could be canceled for good.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stressed that learning Marathi isn't optional anymore.
Maharashtra campaign gave drivers certificates
The government ran a big Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Language Course Campaign during the 105-day campaign, giving drivers certificates, funded by ₹10 million from the Industries Department.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Marathi a "language of devotion, not compulsion."