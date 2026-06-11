Maharashtra reservoirs 25.51% holding 10,422 million cubic meters amid heat

Pune reservoirs at 15.5% lowest

Pune is having a rough time: its reservoir storage has sunk to just 15.5%, the lowest among all divisions, with major dams like Khadakwasla and Panshet underperforming. Meanwhile, Amravati and Nagpur are doing a bit better at around 38%.

With the monsoon running late, worries are growing that water supplies could get even tighter across cities and farms if rains don't arrive soon.