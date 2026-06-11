Maharashtra reservoirs 25.51% holding 10,422 million cubic meters amid heat
India
Maharashtra's reservoirs have dropped to just 25.51% of their live storage capacity, with the state now holding only about 10,422 million cubic meters of usable water.
That's noticeably less than last year, and the ongoing summer heat is making things tougher for both drinking needs and farming.
Pune reservoirs at 15.5% lowest
Pune is having a rough time: its reservoir storage has sunk to just 15.5%, the lowest among all divisions, with major dams like Khadakwasla and Panshet underperforming. Meanwhile, Amravati and Nagpur are doing a bit better at around 38%.
With the monsoon running late, worries are growing that water supplies could get even tighter across cities and farms if rains don't arrive soon.