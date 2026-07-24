Maharashtra rolls out largest Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar farm loan waiver

Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh are being waived, including for around 13 lakh farmers who missed out in 2019.

If you're a farmer who pays back on time, there's also an incentive of ₹50,000 up for grabs.

To keep things fair, there's a verification process, so only eligible farmers (not government employees, those paying income tax, or elected representatives) get the benefit.

The scheme kicked off in Pandharpur with real-time loan waivers and new crop loans being handed out.