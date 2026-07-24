Maharashtra rolls out largest Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar farm loan waiver
Maharashtra just rolled out its biggest farm loan waiver ever, the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar scheme.
The plan aims to help 56 lakh farmers across the state, with ₹13,000 crore set to hit 17 lakh farmers' accounts by July 31.
The scheme is seen as a step toward easing financial stress for the farming community.
Crop loans up to 2L waived
Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh are being waived, including for around 13 lakh farmers who missed out in 2019.
If you're a farmer who pays back on time, there's also an incentive of ₹50,000 up for grabs.
To keep things fair, there's a verification process, so only eligible farmers (not government employees, those paying income tax, or elected representatives) get the benefit.
The scheme kicked off in Pandharpur with real-time loan waivers and new crop loans being handed out.