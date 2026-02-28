Maharashtra: School bus driver molests girl near school gate
A 38-year-old school bus driver in Badlapur, Maharashtra, was arrested after allegedly molesting a girl described in reports as either a Class 6 or a fifth-grade student near her school gate.
The incident happened late Wednesday morning when the driver called her over, made inappropriate comments, and touched her without consent.
The girl quickly alerted her parents, who reported it to the police.
Bus owner, school management questioned for ignoring safety rules
Police registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and BNS sections, arresting the driver within an hour. He's now in custody until March 2.
The bus lacked required CCTV cameras and a female attendant—both mandatory by law—so authorities are questioning the bus owner and school management for ignoring these rules.
This is already the fourth sexual assault case involving minors in Badlapur in recent months, prompting police to meet with local schools about better safety measures.