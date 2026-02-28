Maharashtra: School bus driver molests girl near school gate

Bus owner, school management questioned for ignoring safety rules

Police registered an FIR under the POCSO Act and BNS sections, arresting the driver within an hour. He's now in custody until March 2.

The bus lacked required CCTV cameras and a female attendant—both mandatory by law—so authorities are questioning the bus owner and school management for ignoring these rules.

This is already the fourth sexual assault case involving minors in Badlapur in recent months, prompting police to meet with local schools about better safety measures.