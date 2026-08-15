Maharashtra schools ban HFSS sales and ads within 50 meters

Starting July 28, 2026, all schools in Maharashtra, government, private, and aided, will ban the sale and ads for junk food like chips and sugary drinks within 50 meters of their gates.

The new rule also means no more tempting HFSS (high-fat, high-sugar, high-salt) food ads on school websites or apps.

Instead, schools are now expected to serve meals packed with real nutrients: think local fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and all the good stuff your body actually needs.