Maharashtra schools ban HFSS sales and ads within 50 meters
Starting July 28, 2026, all schools in Maharashtra, government, private, and aided, will ban the sale and ads for junk food like chips and sugary drinks within 50 meters of their gates.
The new rule also means no more tempting HFSS (high-fat, high-sugar, high-salt) food ads on school websites or apps.
Instead, schools are now expected to serve meals packed with real nutrients: think local fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and all the good stuff your body actually needs.
Schools face new food safety requirements
To keep things healthy (and safe), schools must ensure any food operator on their premises has valid FSSAI registration or license and appoint a food safety supervisor.
There's also a push for cleaner kitchens and better waste management.
Plus, under the "Eat Right School" plan, students will get safe drinking water and four sessions each year on eating smart.
The FDA will be checking in regularly to make sure everyone sticks to these healthier habits.