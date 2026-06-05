Maharashtra sex ratio at birth now 899, urban SRB worsening India Jun 05, 2026

Maharashtra's latest numbers show just 899 girls born for every 1,000 boys, lower than the national average of 918.

While rural areas in the state have actually improved their sex ratio at birth over the past decade (now at 910), cities are moving backward, with urban SRB sliding from 908 to just 885.

This urban dip has pulled Maharashtra behind states like Chhattisgarh and Kerala, both of which have much healthier ratios.