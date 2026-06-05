Maharashtra sex ratio at birth now 899, urban SRB worsening
Maharashtra's latest numbers show just 899 girls born for every 1,000 boys, lower than the national average of 918.
While rural areas in the state have actually improved their sex ratio at birth over the past decade (now at 910), cities are moving backward, with urban SRB sliding from 908 to just 885.
This urban dip has pulled Maharashtra behind states like Chhattisgarh and Kerala, both of which have much healthier ratios.
Maharashtra urban SRB equals Haryana's 885
Here's what stands out: Maharashtra's urban SRB now matches Haryana's state average (885), which isn't great news since it's way below the national urban average of 928.
Typically, cities do better than villages on this front, but Maharashtra is flipping that script; urban areas are lagging behind their own rural regions.
Maharashtra births: 57.7% in government hospitals
On a related note, most births in Maharashtra happen in government hospitals (57.7%), but nearly 41% are in private hospitals, the second highest among big states.
The state also has one of India's lowest fertility rates (1.4).
Women are getting married later on average, and with over 10% of people now above age 60, there's a growing need for elderly care, too.