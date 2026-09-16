Maharashtra SIT probes Kalyan 174 acres transfer to Premier Automobiles
India
Maharashtra's revenue department has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into a big land transfer from the 1960s, where 174 acres in Kalyan, originally meant for grazing, ended up with Premier Automobiles for its expansion.
Now, the SIT is also checking out what happened to that land after the company went bankrupt in 2018.
SIT reviews occupancy class conversions
The team is reviewing how this land and others in Kalyan villages changed hands, especially deals involving developers like Lodha.
They're focusing on whether shifting land rights from Occupancy Class II to Class I was done by the book, including following a key order from 2019.
The nine-member group of local officials has just one month to spot any irregularities and suggest what should happen next.