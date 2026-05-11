Maharashtra SIT questions Rupali Chakankar over Ashok Kharat connection

Rupali Chakankar resigns amid 1.2cr probe

Investigators are digging into Chakankar's financial ties with Kharat and her role as a trustee at his temple trust.

Things heated up after videos of her performing rituals for him went viral, prompting her to step down from the state women's commission and NCP state women's wing presidency.

The SIT is also tracking ₹1.2 crore in suspicious transactions linked to fake accounts under her sister's and son's names.

With several questions still unanswered, officials say Chakankar will be called back for more questioning.

Meanwhile, Kharat was arrested as the investigation continues.