Maharashtra SIT questions Rupali Chakankar over Ashok Kharat connection
NCP's Rupali Chakankar just spent six hours with Maharashtra's Special Investigation Team (SIT), answering questions about her connection to controversial godman Ashok Kharat.
She admitted knowing him since 2018 but firmly denied having any idea about his alleged crimes, including accusations of exploiting women who came to him for help.
Rupali Chakankar resigns amid 1.2cr probe
Investigators are digging into Chakankar's financial ties with Kharat and her role as a trustee at his temple trust.
Things heated up after videos of her performing rituals for him went viral, prompting her to step down from the state women's commission and NCP state women's wing presidency.
The SIT is also tracking ₹1.2 crore in suspicious transactions linked to fake accounts under her sister's and son's names.
With several questions still unanswered, officials say Chakankar will be called back for more questioning.
Meanwhile, Kharat was arrested as the investigation continues.