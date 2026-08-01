Maharashtra social forestry officer Srinivas Lakhmawad held for 45L bribe

To catch Lakhmawad, the ACB set up a sting operation using ₹5 lakh in real cash and ₹40 lakh in fake notes.

He was caught red-handed at his Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar home while accepting the parcel.

The complaint also says he demanded money to clear salary hikes and stop an inquiry into nursery work.

Lakhmawad now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with formal arrest steps underway.