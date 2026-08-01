Maharashtra social forestry officer Srinivas Lakhmawad held for 45L bribe
A senior officer from Maharashtra's Social Forestry Division, Srinivas Linganna Lakhmawad, was held after allegedly asking for a ₹45 lakh bribe.
He reportedly wanted the money to approve funds for tree planting and to avoid sending a suspension proposal.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stepped in after getting a written complaint from another forest officer.
ACB sting catches Lakhmawad accepting parcel
To catch Lakhmawad, the ACB set up a sting operation using ₹5 lakh in real cash and ₹40 lakh in fake notes.
He was caught red-handed at his Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar home while accepting the parcel.
The complaint also says he demanded money to clear salary hikes and stop an inquiry into nursery work.
Lakhmawad now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with formal arrest steps underway.