Maharashtra SSC 2026 results: 92.02% pass, over 1.4 million cleared
India
The Maharashtra SSC 2026 results are out: 92.02% of students passed this year, which is a bit lower than last year's numbers.
More than 1.4 million students cleared the exam across nine divisional boards.
Maharashtra girls outscore boys in SSC
Girls scored higher than boys, with a 94.96% pass rate compared to boys' 89.56%.
Konkan division led with a top score of 97.62%, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was at the bottom with 88.41%.
Education Minister Dada Bhuse congratulated everyone who passed and encouraged those who didn't to keep trying, saying, "Exam results do not decide intelligence or potential."