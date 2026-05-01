Maharashtra SSC 2026 results: 92.02% pass, over 1.4 million cleared

Maharashtra girls outscore boys in SSC

Girls scored higher than boys, with a 94.96% pass rate compared to boys' 89.56%.

Konkan division led with a top score of 97.62%, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was at the bottom with 88.41%.

Education Minister Dada Bhuse congratulated everyone who passed and encouraged those who didn't to keep trying, saying, "Exam results do not decide intelligence or potential."