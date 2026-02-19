Maharashtra SSC exams begin tomorrow: Important details

Maharashtra's big Class 10 (SSC) exams kick off on February 20, with more than 16 lakh students heading to over 5,000 centers statewide. The exam season runs until March 18—so if you're in it, get ready for a busy month.

Each paper 3 hours long Each paper is three hours long and there are two shifts per day. Students from almost 24,000 schools are taking part.

Every subject carries 100 marks: 80 for theory and 20 for internal/practicals. You'll need at least a 33% score to pass.

Subjects you will be tested on Expect a mix of multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer questions—no negative marking if you get one wrong.

The must-do subjects are English, a second language, Social Studies, Maths, and Science. You can also pick extra language papers if you want.