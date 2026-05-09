Maharashtra SSC results: 179 students achieve 100% despite slight drop

Latur, Sambhajinagar contribute 128 perfect scorers

Even though Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw their pass rates drop (both just above 88%), their students made up 128 of the state's 179 perfect scorers.

This year's stricter anti-copying measures (including drone monitoring) were reported alongside more malpractices, but disciplined prep in these regions kept their reputation for top results strong.