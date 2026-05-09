Maharashtra SSC results: 179 students achieve 100% despite slight drop
India
The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results are out, with 179 students securing 100% marks this year.
The overall pass rate dipped a bit, but the "Latur Pattern" (known for its early syllabus completion and nonstop practice) still helped students shine at the top.
Latur, Sambhajinagar contribute 128 perfect scorers
Even though Latur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw their pass rates drop (both just above 88%), their students made up 128 of the state's 179 perfect scorers.
This year's stricter anti-copying measures (including drone monitoring) were reported alongside more malpractices, but disciplined prep in these regions kept their reputation for top results strong.