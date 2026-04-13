Maharashtra teachers plan protests over unpaid March salaries citing lapse
India
Teachers across Maharashtra are gearing up for protests because their March salaries still haven't been paid, even though they usually get them in the first week.
Many are struggling financially, and their association has asked the chief minister to fix what they're calling a "serious procedural lapse" as soon as possible.
Education director cites accounting, unions unconvinced
The director of school education says this delay is just due to regular year-end accounting, not the ongoing investigation into fake salary payments in the payroll system.
But teacher unions aren't convinced and insist these technical checks shouldn't mess with paydays.