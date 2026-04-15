Maharashtra teen arrested for sexually-abusing 180 minors, shooting 350 videos 

A 19-year-old man, Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, has been arrested in Maharashtra 's Amravati district for allegedly filming and sharing obscene videos of minor girls. The arrest was made by the Amravati Rural Police after they were tipped off about his activities in Paratwada. Local political groups claim Tanveer targeted around 180 girls and filmed over 350 videos; however, police have so far identified only eight confirmed victims.

Legal proceedings Accused booked under multiple sections Tanveer has been booked under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act, 2000. He has been remanded to police custody till April 21, 2026. His mobile phone was seized by authorities who recovered several objectionable videos from it. Forensic teams are currently working to recover more deleted data.

Additional arrest Ayan befriended several girls Police investigations suggest that Ayan befriended several girls, earned their trust, and lured them into romantic relationships. He is then suspected of sexually exploiting the victims and filming films without their permission, which were later used for intimidation and blackmail. According to a memorandum submitted by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, minors were systematically targeted via WhatsApp and Snapchat groups.

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Ongoing probe Investigation into possible organized network A second accused, Ujer Khan Iqbal Khan, has also been arrested. Khan allegedly downloaded and circulated around 100 objectionable videos from Tanveer's phone on social media platforms. The police are investigating if a larger organized network was involved in the filming or distribution of these videos. Amravati Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand Singuri said that efforts are on to identify all victims and determine how many such clips were made apart from those that went viral.

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