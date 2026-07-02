Maharashtra TET postponed after paper leak, police seek Bijendra Gupta

Suman Kumari arrested in Patna

Gupta's criminal record goes way back: he was arrested for murder in 2003 and has been linked to organized paper-leak networks since.

Even after getting bail multiple times, he kept disappearing and returning to crime.

His wife Suman Kumari was just arrested in Patna; during questioning, she shared that Gupta also deals in property and gave more information about their family.

Police now hope her arrest will help them finally track him down and break up these leak networks across states.