Maharashtra TET postponed after paper leak, police seek Bijendra Gupta
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was postponed after the exam paper leaked, and police are now searching for Bijendra Gupta, who is believed to be the main person behind it.
Gupta has pulled off similar leaks in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra before, and he is known for changing his identity to dodge arrest.
Suman Kumari arrested in Patna
Gupta's criminal record goes way back: he was arrested for murder in 2003 and has been linked to organized paper-leak networks since.
Even after getting bail multiple times, he kept disappearing and returning to crime.
His wife Suman Kumari was just arrested in Patna; during questioning, she shared that Gupta also deals in property and gave more information about their family.
Police now hope her arrest will help them finally track him down and break up these leak networks across states.