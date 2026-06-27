Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test postponed after question paper leak
What's the story
The Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed after a question paper leak. According to NDTV, the leak was reported from Thane just a day before the exam. Police reportedly acted on a tip-off and recovered the leaked paper during an operation in Thane. Several people have been detained in connection with the case, but their identities remain undisclosed.
Rescheduled announcement
Education department to issue press note
The Maharashtra Education Department is yet to officially confirm the cancellation of the TET examination. However, sources indicate that a press note detailing the incident will be issued soon. The department is also expected to announce a revised examination schedule after completing the necessary formalities. Further details about this case are awaited as police continue their investigation into how the leak occurred and if more people were involved in this alleged racket.
Exam details
4.28 lakh aspiring teachers were to appear
The report stated that approximately 4.28 lakh aspiring teachers from across Maharashtra were expected to appear for the examination on Sunday. The postponement, however, has left lakhs of candidates awaiting a revised examination schedule. Nevertheless, Nagpur District Primary Education Officer Nilesh Gund told NDTV Marathi that he had not received any official communication regarding the cancellation or postponement of the examination in Nagpur. He also said he did not have confirmed information about reports of a paper leak.