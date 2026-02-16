Maharashtra: Thieves break into homes of judges, steal valuables

Valuables worth ₹1.27L stolen from 7 homes so far

The break-ins were discovered in the early hours of Sunday (around midnight on Feb 15, 2026), when some residents found their homes had been looted.

Top police officials and forensic teams quickly arrived to gather evidence.

So far, valuables worth about ₹1.27 lakh have been reported stolen from seven homes, but more may be missing as not all residents have returned yet.

Assistant Police Inspector Amar Vasave is leading the investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

The case is still unfolding—more updates are expected soon.