Maharashtra: Thieves break into homes of judges, steal valuables
In the early hours of Sunday (around midnight), burglars broke into nine homes—including five judges' and four court staff residences—in Amravati's Kantanagar Judges' Colony while the occupants of the targeted homes were away for the weekend.
The thieves targeted cupboards and safes, taking off with gold, silver jewelry, and cash, but left some things behind.
Even though police were stationed nearby, CCTV caught three suspects (aged 25-35) escaping over the back wall using bushes for cover.
Valuables worth ₹1.27L stolen from 7 homes so far
The break-ins were discovered in the early hours of Sunday (around midnight on Feb 15, 2026), when some residents found their homes had been looted.
Top police officials and forensic teams quickly arrived to gather evidence.
So far, valuables worth about ₹1.27 lakh have been reported stolen from seven homes, but more may be missing as not all residents have returned yet.
Assistant Police Inspector Amar Vasave is leading the investigation.
Police are examining CCTV footage to track down the suspects.
The case is still unfolding—more updates are expected soon.