Maharashtra to bring back 164 people stranded in UAE
India
Maharashtra has arranged to fly home 164 people stuck in the UAE because of the Iran conflict.
The state organized two flights on March 3, led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, to bring back students from Pune's Indira School of Business Studies and others from Thane, Ahilyanagar, and Pune.
Hundreds more from Maharashtra are still stranded
With tensions in Iran disrupting travel, hundreds more from Maharashtra are still stranded across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Qatar—including students, senior citizens, and even a Congress MP.
The government is running a helpline and working to get everyone home safely.
Limited flights have started up again as officials try to help more people return soon.