Maharashtra to charge illegal bike taxis ₹5/day, 2% welfare contribution
India
Starting August 1, Maharashtra will make illegal bike taxi operators pay ₹5 per day and give a 2% welfare fund contribution.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says this is just a stopgap move until the state's electric bike taxi policy kicks in.
The goal? To bring some order to the currently unregulated scene.
Rule awaits law and judiciary approval
This new rule still needs the green light from the law and judiciary department.
The government hopes these charges will help manage unauthorized services for now.