Maharashtra to charge illegal bike taxis ₹5/day, 2% welfare contribution India Jul 10, 2026

Starting August 1, Maharashtra will make illegal bike taxi operators pay ₹5 per day and give a 2% welfare fund contribution.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says this is just a stopgap move until the state's electric bike taxi policy kicks in.

The goal? To bring some order to the currently unregulated scene.