Maharashtra to consider airlifting tankers after Mumbai-Pune highway mess

New safety rules are being rolled out

This mess left people stuck without food, water, or bathrooms until help arrived in stages over the following day and night.

The chaos also exposed major gaps in emergency response—toll collection was ordered to be suspended and FASTag deductions were to be refunded.

Now, the state is rolling out new safety rules: real-time alerts on signboards and SMS, hazmat teams on highways, better tunnel safety gear, and mandatory equipment for transporters.

Over ₹5 crore in tolls had to be refunded after this single incident—a clear sign that change is overdue.