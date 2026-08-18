Maharashtra to enforce Freedom of Religion Act on August 28
Maharashtra is set to enforce its new Freedom of Religion Act on August 28, 2026.
The law is designed to stop religious conversions that happen because of pressure, fraud, or tempting offers, bringing the state in line with others like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka that already have similar rules.
Maharashtra law imposes jail and fines
The act bans conversions through force, cheating, or promises like marriage or money.
Unlawful conversion on the pretext of marriage will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.
Penalties get tougher if the victim is a minor, a woman, a person of unsound mind, or someone from Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
If someone repeats the offense, they could face up to 10 years behind bars and a ₹5 lakh fine, while mass conversions could face up to seven years in jail and a ₹5 lakh fine.
The officer in charge of a police station is required to register a complaint made by any person regarding an alleged unlawful conversion.