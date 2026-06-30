Maharashtra to form expert committee over Vidhan Bhavan facial recognition
Maharashtra is forming an expert committee in the next month to draft rules for artificial intelligence, after concerns popped up over a facial recognition system at Vidhan Bhavan that went live without lawmakers' consent.
The move aims to set clear guidelines for how AI is used, especially when it comes to privacy.
Committee to report in 4-6 months
The committee will deliver its recommendations in four to six months, shaping both state and national AI policies.
While Minister Yogesh Kadam says AI can help with governance, he stressed the need for strong privacy protections.
Opposition leaders like Aditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh want more details on how data is stored and managed, plus better safeguards against misuse.
Kadam assured that current laws already address some of these worries.