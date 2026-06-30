Maharashtra to form expert committee over Vidhan Bhavan facial recognition

Committee to report in 4-6 months

The committee will deliver its recommendations in four to six months, shaping both state and national AI policies.

While Minister Yogesh Kadam says AI can help with governance, he stressed the need for strong privacy protections.

Opposition leaders like Aditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh want more details on how data is stored and managed, plus better safeguards against misuse.

Kadam assured that current laws already address some of these worries.