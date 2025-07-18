Next Article
Maharashtra to hold CETs twice a year, like CBSE boards
Big update for students: Maharashtra is planning to hold CETs (for courses like medicine and engineering) two times a year instead of just once.
The idea is to make these entrance exams more accessible and give everyone extra chances—though officials say they're still figuring out the logistics to make it work smoothly.
Why this change is being made
From 2026, CBSE Class 10 board exams will also happen twice a year.
The first round in February is mandatory, while the May session is optional for anyone wanting to boost their scores in subjects like science or maths.
Results will come out in April and June, so you'll have more flexibility and less pressure when it comes to managing your marks.